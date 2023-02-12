PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 2,048 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,384,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,699,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 95,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Amazon.com by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 82,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

