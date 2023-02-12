Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,245,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.6 %

CMTL opened at $15.93 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

