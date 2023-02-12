Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $27,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

