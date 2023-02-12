Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CEVA opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09, a PEG ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

