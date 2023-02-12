Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $27,000 Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler acquired 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,245 shares of company stock valued at $551,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $462.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

