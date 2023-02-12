Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,120,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $330.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

