Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 142,968 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 615,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 298,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.