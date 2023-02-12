Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roku were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

