Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,144 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,176,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

