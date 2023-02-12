Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,619 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

NYSE FHI opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.