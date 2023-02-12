Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,038 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

AWI opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

