Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,567 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.69. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,872 shares of company stock worth $6,776,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

