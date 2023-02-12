Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mercury General by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.2 %

Mercury General Profile

Shares of MCY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.