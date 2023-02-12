Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 177.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 857,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 548,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.13 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

