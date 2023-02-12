Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.