Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

