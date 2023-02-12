Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PJT stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

