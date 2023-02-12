Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 333.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

