Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $53.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

