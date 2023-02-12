Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Suzano by 39.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

