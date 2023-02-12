Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 385,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

