Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.48 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.