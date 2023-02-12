Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

