Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.