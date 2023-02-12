Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

