Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.15 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 161,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.92. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.01.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

