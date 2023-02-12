Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,782 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 329,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG opened at $7.34 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

