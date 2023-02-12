Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 272,646 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 2,112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.21 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vimeo Profile

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.