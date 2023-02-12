Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,660 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,049,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after purchasing an additional 186,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
Silvergate Capital Trading Down 4.8 %
SI opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $474.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44.
Silvergate Capital Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
