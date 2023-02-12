Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

In related news, Director Greg Washer purchased 9,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.