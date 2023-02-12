Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $37.88 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avient Profile

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

