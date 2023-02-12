Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 93.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 107,140 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 49.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

