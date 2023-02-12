Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRLD opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $228.70.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

