Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.05 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

