Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

