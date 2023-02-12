Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,942 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of PLL opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

