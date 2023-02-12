Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,697 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.21. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

