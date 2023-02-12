Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 188,185 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

