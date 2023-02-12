Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,415 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.98 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.