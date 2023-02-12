Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,160 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QCR by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.50 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $886.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,417 shares of company stock worth $117,380. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

