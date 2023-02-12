Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,581 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

