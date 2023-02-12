Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,712 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 913,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

