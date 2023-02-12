Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,289 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVC. StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

