Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 95,958 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 489,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.