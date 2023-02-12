Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SAFT opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

