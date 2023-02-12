SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Stock Performance
NYSE:SAP opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
