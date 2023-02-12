Seven Post Investment Office LP Purchases 8,816 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

