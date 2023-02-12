Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

