Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

