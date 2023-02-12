Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Director Sells $2,756,565.76 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SLGN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.
